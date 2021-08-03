Ed Orgeron discusses Myles Brennan's injury, names Max Johnson starter

Just days before the LSU Tigers report to begin 2021 fall camp, Ed Orgeron and his staff got some unfortunate news to start the week. LSU quarterback Myles Brennan injured his left arm in a reportedly freak accident at a fishing camp. He had surgery Tuesday morning, per Orgeron. Brennan was in a battle with Max Johnson for the starting quarterback position, along with freshman Garrett Nussmeier.

"Myles was competing, fighting to be the starting quarterback at LSU. Fought Max. Had a great spring, a great summer and an unfortunate accident. He's getting operated (on) this morning. Our prayers are with Myles and his family is tough. His dad, his mom took it hard. I'm sure Myles took it hard. I didn't get to talk to him yet. I called him yesterday, but I'm sure he was very upset. We're going to follow him all the way through this," Orgeron said Tuesday morning on ESPN's "Off the Bench" radio show. The LSU head coach went on to say that Max will be the starter going into the season in Week 1 at UCLA. "He's got to have a great camp. The depth chart is extra thin and he knows he's got to perform. I believe in Max, just like I believe in Myles. I think we have a great championship quarterback. Garrett will have to step up. He's a very talented young man. I'm glad we got him. He's got to learn the offense, step up and take care of the football. He had some mistakes in the spring (game), but I know he'll get better with experience. ... But we have to keep Max healthy, that's going to be key."

According to Orgeron, Myles' parents asked about was his remaining eligibility and when can he return to finish his career at LSU and "you got to appreciate that," he said. With Brennan out, LSU's third string quarterback is walk-on Matt O'Dowd.



When asked about other position battles, Orgeron talked specifically about left tackle and wide receiver. "Who's going to be our left tackle? Cam (Wire) is going to start there, but will it be Cam? I think it will be. Who will be the next offensive lineman: Anthony Bradford, Garrett Dellinger? Which one of these young guys will step in? Then Kayshon Boutte is our lead receiver, who's going to be the net guy? We have some great young freshmen. Jaray Jenkins is coming back. Jontre Kirklin is coming back. Koy Moore is coming back. Trey Palmer is coming back. Devonta Lee. Let me tell you: Malik Nabers, Deion Smith, Brian Thomas and Chris Hilton are some excellent receivers, along with Jack Bech. We have some young guys that will play and fill in some key roles.