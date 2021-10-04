An unusual press conference sputtered to an awkward finish, as Ed Orgeron walked off camera 10-20 minutes earlier than his typical Monday routine.

The coach, the final reporter called upon — despite not having requested to be — and at least a half dozen others whose own requests were left unanswered all seemed equally confused.

The vacant LSU backdrop gave way to color-bar test pattern moments later, until the meeting was ended completely as more questions came through.

The awkward set of circumstances was a microcosm of mishap in the modern Zoom-heavy landscape.

But, also, perhaps as fitting — albeit frustrating — a conclusion as any to a conversation centered largely on the continued communication issues in LSU's offensive play-calling.