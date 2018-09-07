College coaches are scattering around via jets, cars and in LSU head coach Ed Orgeron's case, by helicopter to check in on their top targets.

Orgeron, whom left Baton Rouge to fly all the way across town to--well-Baton Rouge--to Dunham School on Friday by way of chopper to check in on the nation's No. 1 ranked prospect, and LSU commit, Derek Stingley Jr.

The arrival, tour of the school and departure were all captured by the Dunham School, which featured Orgeron being applauded as he approached the school, pictures with elementary students and a departure in front of an array of students and faculty.



