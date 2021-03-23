Ed Orgeron is remaining measured in his early excitement for his 2021 LSU football team.

At least, he's certainly trying.

"You know, I'm gonna be careful what I say about last year to this year," the coach smiled Tuesday after practice. "Because last year I said something, and it came back to bite me, so I'm gonna be very guarded in what I say. But I do see a difference."

Orgeron had said in the weeks leading up to the COVID-delayed 2020 season opener that the Tigers already looked "so much better" defensively than even their national championship predecessors.

The unit, under the leadership of retread coordinator Bo Pelini, instead proved historically bad and incessantly maligned.

So, as LSU opened spring practice last week, some fans couldn't help but take any exciting early assessments with a grain of salt.

But Orgeron can clearly see a difference.