TigerDetails - Ed Orgeron 'excited' about upcoming camp; more: Radio interview

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron spoke about how "excited" he is about the team's upcoming return to the practice field during his weekly Tuesday appearance on ESPN's "Off the Bench" with Jordy Culotta and T-Bob Hebert.

The SEC announced Tuesday that practice will begin on Aug. 17. The 2020 season was also pushed back to Sept. 26 as it continues to monitor COVID-19. The original start date of Sept. 5 would have allowed for preseason football practice to begin Aug. 7.

Orgeron said he's going to treat practices very similar to how the Tigers handled bowl game practices.

"They're going to tell us how many days we're allowed to practice before the first game and then we're going to have a lot of days off within the seven weeks," Orgeron said. "We have to save our team, but also practice and stay sharp. I'm going to treat it like a bowl practice. Practice some days and give them some days off, but I can't wait to get our guys back. Our coaches are on vacation this week but I think the team will have to report on Sunday."

When asked about his reaction to playing 10-conference SEC games only, Orgeron laughed and said: "Buckle up big boy."

Listen to the full interview with Orgeron above.