Ed Orgeron expects Clyde Edwards-Helaire to play, but says freshmen ready
ATLANTA — Clyde Edwards-Helaire was absent from LSU's practice again Thursday afternoon.But coach Ed Orgeron said Friday morning he expects the junior running back to be available in Saturday's nat...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news