News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-27 10:04:35 -0600') }} football Edit

Ed Orgeron expects Clyde Edwards-Helaire to play, but says freshmen ready

Jerit Roser • TigerDetails
Staff
@JeritRoser

ATLANTA — Clyde Edwards-Helaire was absent from LSU's practice again Thursday afternoon.But coach Ed Orgeron said Friday morning he expects the junior running back to be available in Saturday's nat...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}