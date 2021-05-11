TigerDetails - Ed Orgeron gives update on QB room after TJ Finley transfers out

On Tuesday morning, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron joined ESPN 104.5's "Off the Bench" radio show with T-Bob Hebert and Jacob Hester for his weekly segment and discussed Finley's decision, plus how it affects the remainder of the quarterbacks.

LSU had one of the deepest, if not the deepest, quarterback rooms in the country following spring ball, but it got a little lighter last week when TJ Finley announced his decision to transfer.

"TJ did everything right. He said, 'Coach, I need to have a meeting with you.' It was very heartfelt. It was a very hard decision for him. He felt that it was the best decision for him and his career, " Orgeron said.

"Obviously, I asked him to stay. I think the world of TJ. I think he's a great young man and a great quarterback. He felt it was something he needed to do, but he did everything right and we wish him the very best wherever he goes and wherever he goes someone is going to get a great young man and a great quarterback."

LSU still has a quarterback battle on its hands as fall camp approaches. Myles Brennan and Max Johnson have game experience while freshman Garrett Nussmeier has made some splash plays during spring.

"Obviously, Garrett is going to have a chance, but as we saw in the spring game, and I think Garrett knows, he's going to have to acquire a little bit more experience, but those guys are neck and neck right now," said Orgeron, adding, "Two great quarterbacks and I believe in both of (Myles and Max). Both of them have great families and great leadership. Let the best man win. We're going to go through camp and decide towards the end of camp who's the best quarterback for our football team.