Ed Orgeron had conversation with Lane Kiffin about LSU's defense

Ed Orgeron met with the media Thursday afternoon prior to the Tigers hosting ULM Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.

Here's the updates from Orgeron:

-- Team only practiced in pads one day this week.

-- Micah Baskerville is questionable and will be a game time decision.

-- Sage Ryan is back, so is Ed Ingram: "The offensive line should be intact and ready to go."

-- Armoni Goodwin and Tre Bradford are out. Josh Williams is doubtful. So they for sure have Tyrion Davis-Price and Corey Kiner for ULM.

-- Major Burns is still unavailable and getting around the facility on a scooter, per Orgeron.

-- Ed Orgeron talks proudly about his son, Cody, the QB of McNeese State, graduating with a 3.9 GPA and masters degree. "That is the highest Orgeron GPA, ever," Coach O said.

-- Max Johnson is the starter and Garrett Nussmeier will take the redshirt year. If something happens to Johnson in the game, Orgeron said Matt O'Dowd would go in.

-- Orgeron says they weren't playing the run in the 4-3, just basic coverage and then he talked to Lane Kiffin, who said: 'Coach, you know you're playing the same thing all the time?' He said it sparked after. Says the 3-4 and zero blitz has been working fantastic for the defense and the "players love it."

-- Ed Orgeron says he knows "it's coming to the end, but he's not thinking about that." He's loving being the head coach of LSU now just as much as he did in the beginning. He has no regrets.

-- Orgeron on how frustrating the offense has been... "It's very frustrating because we should be putting up points. We should be doing a better job. I got to take the responsibility. I have full responsibility for everything, but I really thought with the spread offense, going back to Joe Brady's offense we could score more points. It just seems like we're bogged down right now."