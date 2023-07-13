The Advocate caught up with former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron following a Wednesday report from InsideNU.com that quoted a source saying he “would have interest” in the vacant coaching job at Northwestern University.

Northwestern fired Pat Fitzgerald earlier this week due to hazing allegations within his program.

Orgeron said he started receiving messages regarding the report and laughed off the claims.

"Man, I don't know where they get this stuff," he told The Advocate.

Orgeron, who jogs more than four miles a day, was adamant about being finished with coaching and is happily retired after working "5 a.m. to 11 p.m. all those years."

“I’m done with that,” he stated.

