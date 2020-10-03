TigerDetails - Ed Orgeron: 'I thought we played a complete game tonight.'

Coming off a disappointing season-opening loss against Mississippi State, LSU and Ed Orgeron bounced back with a big win over Vanderbilt, 41-7.

Quarterback Myles Brennan completed 23 of 37 pass attempts for 337 yards, four touchdowns — two each to Terrace Marshall Jr. and Jontre Kirklin — and one interception. Running back John Emery had a career-high night with 103 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

See what Orgeron had to say about his team's first victory of the season in the video above.

