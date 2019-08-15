Monroe native Bill Johnson, whose coaching career has intertwined several times with LSU coach Ed Orgeron’s job trek, has been hired by Orgeron to coach the Tigers’ defensive line, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

The LSU D-line coaching situation got thrown into tizzy when D-line coach Dennis Johnson tore both patella tendons while playing basketball in July.

Orgeron’s solution was to have himself and defensive analyst Kenechi Udeze coach the line along with graduate assistant Christian LaCouture while Johnson handled team meetings.

Now, Orgeron has gone in a different direction, perhaps because he felt was spending too much time coaching the defensive line rather than overseeing the entire team as head coach.

Udeze and Johnson are being moved to defensive analyst positions. It is expected LaCouture will continue in his role.

In hiring Johnson, Orgeron stuck to his usual mode of operation by hiring somebody he’s known for years.



Johnson was Orgeron’s defensive line coach when Orgeron played for Northwestern State from 1980-83. Then, Orgeron was a graduate assistant at McNeese State in 1985 when Johnson was the Cowboys’ D-line coach.

Johnson was a defensive line graduate assistant at Miami in 1987. Orgeron followed him the next year when he took over as the Hurricanes’ D-line coach in 1988.

In 2009, Johnson replaced Orgeron as the New Orleans Saints’ defensive line coach after Orgeron left to join Lane Kiffin’s staff in Tennessee.

Johnson, 64, has coached in the NFL for the last 18 seasons including six seasons with the Denver Broncos (2001-06), 10 with the Saints (2007-2016) where he won a Super Bowl ring and the last two years with the Los Angeles Rams (2017-18).

He was a full-time assistant for 18 years in college, including McNeese State, Louisiana Tech, Texas A&M and Arkansas (twice).