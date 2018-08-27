Baton Rouge, La. — Several position battles have been ongoing since the spring. Some will linger toward the end of the week. Others are already made.

The latter includes quarterback.

Ed Orgeron named his starter behind center on Monday morning, though no announcement will be made public until the coach can tell the entire team. Orgeron indicated he would feel comfortable with either Joe Burrow or Myles Brennan getting the nod against Miami on Sunday night, but had to choose between the two regardless.

“Both quarterbacks are ready to go in the game,” Orgeron said during his weekly Monday presser. “Those guys have been told, told their grades and we had a very good meeting. Me, Steve (Ensminger), Myles and Joe had a great conversation. We’re solid with our decision. We named our starting quarterback. He’ll take most of the reps this week, and if he does not perform well, we have no problem putting the second-team quarterback in.

“Leadership, maturity, handling pressure, individual study time … everything you do counts. How you handle pressure, handle adversity out on the field, facing a pretty good rush, how you make decisions when everything is not perfect — all those (factors) went into the decision. Either quarterback would be fine with me. I feel like either quarterback could’ve started. It was very close. It wasn’t lopsided at all.”

Orgeron and Ensminger opted not to make a decision following the Tigers’ final preseason scrimmage on Saturday or even Sunday night. Instead, the head coach advised the two coaches to sleep on it and turn to the staff’s grades throughout fall camp.

Burrow and Brennan were graded on different game scenarios, daily performances and daily repetitions. One contender received 428 reps and the other had 427. In the end, one quarterback graded slightly above the other, leading to Orgeron’s call.

“I thought Steve did a great job giving equal reps, grading things we wanted to see our quarterback do on a daily basis,” Orgeron said. “Every situation was given a grade. We marked it down on a sheet of paper. The players saw it. They knew it. They received grades every day and it was obvious to them.”

"We announced the quarterback and graded the quarterback based on what he could do within our off," the coach clarified. "It had nothing to do with Miami."

Burrow or Brennan taking snaps from center against the Canes. Who will be blocking one of those quarterbacks from the right side remains a mystery, too.

Adrian Magee and Badara Traore remain in competition for the starting tackle job. Magee edged out Austin Deculus early on in camp, but the coaches shifted Traore from left tackle to the right side early last week, where he took first-team reps.

Orgeron expects to decide between Magee and Traore right before kickoff.

“Badara is a big, physical tackle, very tough,” Orgeron said of the junior college addition. “Adrian has a little more experience in our system, a little more fluid in his movements. I would say Badara is more consistent right now. Adrian has to be more consistent. We’re going to put them through the test this week.”

The same goes for running backs Nick Brossette and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

The two Baton Rouge natives will continue to fight for the starting job throughout the week, though both are expected to see significant snaps regardless. Lanard Fournette and Chris Curry are jockeying for third-string reps behind them.

“Clyde and Nick are going to play,” Orgeron said. “A lot depends on what we’re running. Sometimes, for us to get physical, Nick is a guy to get physical with. There’s a time to get on the perimeter, to make plays in space. Clyde can get that done.”

Defensively, LSU is usher in new starters along the defensive line and Jacob Phillips in at middle linebacker beside Devin White. The secondary is the one position group where jobs are still up for grabs.

Newly reinstated cornerback Kristian Fulton is battling Kelvin Joseph to start at left cornerback position opposite Greedy Williams. Kary Vincent Jr. is also in the mix and is battling Stanford graduate transfer Terrence Alexander for reps at nickel. Those jobs are expected to be decided later in the week.

“Kelvin Joseph, as a freshman, has had an outstanding camp and is going to be an outstanding player for the LSU Tigers,” Orgeron said. “Kelvin does a tremendous job. He’s proven he can start. I haven’t made a decision between him and Kristian, but we feel very good about him going in. With cornerbacks like Greedy Williams, teams are going to throw to the other side. We’re going to answer the challenge, and if it’s Kelvin Joseph, we feel very comfortable with him matching up 1-on-1 with those guys.”