LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has been named the 2019 Home Depot Coach of the Year. The winner is selected annually by ESPN and ABC college football analysts.

In his fourth season as the head coach of the Tigers, Orgeron has led the team to an undefeated season, a SEC title and the No. 1 ranking in the postseason rankings.

No. 1 LSU takes on No. 4 Oklahoma on Dec. 28 in the Peach Bowl playoff game. The winner advances to the National Championship in New Orleans on Jan. 13.

Orgeron has been named one of nine finalists for the 2019 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award, which is presented each year to the top coach in college football by the Football Writers Association of America in conjunction with the Allstate Sugar Bowl.