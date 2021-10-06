Ed Orgeron kicked off the SEC coaches' weekly teleconference Wednesday morning with plenty of hot topics to discuss.

LSU announced just 30 minutes earlier that star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. had undergone a procedure on his foot and would remain out indefinitely.

The coach discussed this week's trip to Kentucky, including a reunion with transfer Dare Rosenthal, as well as the outlook for Stingley, the status of several other defensive backs, his mindset for the Tigers handling the challenges and tension currently facing the program and more.

Here's everything Orgeron said Wednesday morning.