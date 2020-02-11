It was less than a month ago when LSU won the National Championship, but Ed Orgeron isn't looking back. He's moved on to the 2020 season, which starts on March 7 with the first spring ball practice.

In the last couple of weeks the Tigers have had a tremendous amount of turnover of their coaching staff, with the latest hiring replacing Joe Brady. The Tigers hired former NFL head coach and offensive coordinator Scott Linehan as the new passing game coordinator, and Orgeron discussed the hire on Tuesday morning.

"We're excited about our staff. We're excited about Scott Linehan. We can't wait to get to work, what a great hire for the LSU Tigers. He and (Steve) Ensminger are going to fit along great together. He brought exactly what we wanted to our program," Orgeron said on 104.5 ESPN's "Off the Bench" radio show.

"I think his expertise on 3rd down and in the red zone. Let's face it: we have a great package here. We're going to continue to do the things that we know how to do here. I think Steve Ensminger's done a great job of running this offense. He's going to help Steve in the third-down game planning and the red zone and perhaps call some third down, some red zone. We'll see how he and Steve work. I think it'll be a great combination."

Orgeron also talked about his new defensive coordinator, Bo Pelini.

"He’s a game changer, exactly what we wanted. Bo's a force. He knows his stuff. The players are already connected to Bo. He brings a lot of energy. He's an expert on his defense. We're a 4-3 defense, an attacking defense. Our players are excited about him."

Other noteworthy items:

-- Elias Ricks and Arik Gilbert both had shoulder operations. Orgeron said he expects Ricks to practice midway through spring, while Gilbert won't practice this spring.

-- Orgeron has a plan in place if running backs coach Tommie Robinson leaves for another job: "We have a plan. We wish Tommie the best, and if that does happen, I have a guy that we're immediately going to replace him with, and I think the fans are going to be very happy." Many believe Kevin Faulk, who's on staff as director of player development, would be moved up to the position.

-- Orgeron said Chasen Hines "has to step up" to take over the center position.

-- Orgeron on Myles Brennan: "Now's his time. We believe that he's very talented. There's some things he has to get better at, but Joe (Burrow) had to get better after his first year too."

