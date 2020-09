LSU head coach Ed Orgeron did not sugarcoat it: "We have no excuses. When we don't win, I told the team to put it on me."

LSU dropped its season opener to Mississippi State, 44-34.

State transfer quarterback K.J. Costello completed 36 of his 60 passes for an SEC-record 623 yards, five touchdowns and a pair of interceptions in his and coach Mike Leach's debut for the Bulldogs.

