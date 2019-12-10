LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has been named one of nine finalists for the 2019 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award, which is presented each year to the top coach in college football by the Football Writers Association of America in conjunction with the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Orgeron, who guided the Tigers to a 13-0 mark and the 2019 SEC Championship, is joined on the list of finalists by Ryan Day (Ohio State), Eliah Drinkwitz (Appalachian State), Sonny Dykes (SMU), P.J. Fleck (Minnesota), Bryan Harsin (Boise State), Mike Norvell (Memphis), Matt Rhule (Baylor) and Dabo Swinney (Clemson).

The winner of the 2019 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award will be announced on Jan. 11 in New Orleans. The winner of the award will be determined by a vote of the FWAA Membership.

In his fourth year with the Tigers, Orgeron has compiled a 38-9 mark in 47 games as the LSU head coach. He’s won 10 games against Top 10 teams, including a school-record five in 2019. Orgeron and the Tigers are 9-1 in their last 10 games against Top 10 teams.

This year, LSU joined Notre Dame (1943) as the only teams in college football history to beat five Top 10 teams prior to a bowl game.

Of Orgeron’s 38 wins, 29 have come by double-figures, 16 have come against teams ranked in the Top 25 and 10 of those were against opponents ranked in the Top 10.

The Tigers are 13-0 for only the second time in school history and LSU will bring a 14-game winning streak into its CFP National Semifinal game against fourth-ranked Oklahoma on Dec. 28 in the Chick-fil-A Bowl in Atlanta.

Orgeron was named the AP SEC Coach of the Year on Monday.

Behind record-setting and Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback Joe Burrow, the 2019 Tigers set numerous schools records including points in a season (621), points per game (47.8) total offense (7,206), total yards per game (554.3), and passing yards (5,029).

This year’s LSU team is the only squad in SEC history to feature a 4,000-yard passer, a 1,000-yard rusher and two 1,000-yard receivers.

LSU won 10 of its 13 games by double-digits, including seven of its nine games against SEC opponents. The Tigers have scored in 49 of a possible 52 quarters this year and have yet to trail in the fourth quarter. Overall, LSU has trailed only four times this year, just twice in the second half.