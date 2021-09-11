Ed Orgeron pleased with defensive effort, but not OL protection

LSU's offensive line was a major concern entering the 2021 season even though Ed Orgeron and the Tigers returned all of their starters.

LSU replaced James Cregg with Brad Davis during the summer and throughout camp Orgeron spoke about protection issues and injuries on the line.

Through the first two games of the season, it's crystal clear: LSU's offensive line is this team's weakest unit just as it was in 2020.

During his postgame press conference, Orgeron spoke about being pleased with the defensive effort against McNeese State, but wasn't happy with the lack of protection. Watch the full video above.