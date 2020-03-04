Ed Orgeron previews 2020 LSU spring football
It's been almost two months since LSU defeated Clemson in the National Championship Game, and the team and staff look very different since then.
The Tigers have had a lot of turnover after their successful 2019 season and the biggest name no longer in Baton Rouge is obviously Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, who will be replaced by Myles Brennan.
On Wednesday morning, head coach Ed Orgeron previewed spring practice to the media about players such as Brennan stepping up, and much more.
"He's competed to win every rep. I've seen him be more vocal. I've seen him in the office watching more film than he ever has. I expect Myles to explode," Orgeron said.
A few additional newsworthy notes from Orgeron on Wednesday:
-- Tory Carter, Soni Fonua, Arik Gilbert and Todd Harris are out for the spring. Elias Ricks and Neil Farrell will be limited. Mo Hampton will not participate in spring as he is with the baseball team the entire time and defensive back Kary Vincent won't participate while he's running track.
-- Dare Rosenthal has left the school for "personal reasons." Orgeron expects him back by summer.
-- Marcel Brooks will move to inside linebacker in the 4-3. Wide receiver Devonta Lee will also move to linebacker. Orgeron believes Lee can be a JaCoby Stevens type of player.
-- New defensive coordinator Bo Pelini likes to use the two high-safety coverage, which Orgeron prefers. Might also have plays that allow Tyler Shelvin and Apu Ika both in at defensive tackle.
-- Former LSU linebacker Kelvin Sheppard will replace Kevin Faulk as the new Director of Player Personnel. Faulk is now the running backs coach.
Orgeron also discussed moving defensive lineman Joseph Evans to center.
"One of the things we did, Joseph Evans, who we recruited out of Haynesville was a very good two-way player. He can explode out of his hips and we moved him to center," Orgeron said on the 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge on Off the Bench radio show Tuesday. "We got Chasen Hines at center, but Joe's right behind him, is going to compete with him."
Full list of spring practice dates:
March 7
March 10
March 12
March 14
March 17
March 19
March 31
April 2
April 4
April 7
April 9
April 14
April 16
April 17
April 18 - Spring game at 12 p.m. CT on campus of Southern University