It's been almost two months since LSU defeated Clemson in the National Championship Game, and the team and staff look very different since then.

The Tigers have had a lot of turnover after their successful 2019 season and the biggest name no longer in Baton Rouge is obviously Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, who will be replaced by Myles Brennan.

On Wednesday morning, head coach Ed Orgeron previewed spring practice to the media about players such as Brennan stepping up, and much more.

"He's competed to win every rep. I've seen him be more vocal. I've seen him in the office watching more film than he ever has. I expect Myles to explode," Orgeron said.

A few additional newsworthy notes from Orgeron on Wednesday:

-- Tory Carter, Soni Fonua, Arik Gilbert and Todd Harris are out for the spring. Elias Ricks and Neil Farrell will be limited. Mo Hampton will not participate in spring as he is with the baseball team the entire time and defensive back Kary Vincent won't participate while he's running track.

-- Dare Rosenthal has left the school for "personal reasons." Orgeron expects him back by summer.

-- Marcel Brooks will move to inside linebacker in the 4-3. Wide receiver Devonta Lee will also move to linebacker. Orgeron believes Lee can be a JaCoby Stevens type of player.

-- New defensive coordinator Bo Pelini likes to use the two high-safety coverage, which Orgeron prefers. Might also have plays that allow Tyler Shelvin and Apu Ika both in at defensive tackle.

-- Former LSU linebacker Kelvin Sheppard will replace Kevin Faulk as the new Director of Player Personnel. Faulk is now the running backs coach.