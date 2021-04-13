TigerDetails - Ed Orgeron previews LSU's spring game: 'It should be a wonderful day.'

Football is back this weekend in Tiger Stadium, although, just for a day.

LSU fans will be allowed free admission Saturday to the 2021 National L Club Spring Game at noon. Gates will open at 11 a.m. and seating will be general admission throughout the lower bowl of Tiger Stadium, but socially distanced.

The coronavirus pandemic caused LSU to cancel its 2020 spring game before the team eventually went on to end the fall season at 5-5.

With several new coaches, a four-man race at the quarterback position and numerous key returning players, Tiger fans (and coaches) have plenty to be excited about for 2021.

"I want eliminate mental errors on defense, that's one of the things we talked about when we hired (defensive coordinator) Daronte (Jones). I want to play base defense and let them play. Same thing on offense. Let's play base right now and let them get it down and really focus on the fundamentals," Ed Orgeron said Tuesday afternoon when discussing what he hopes to see out of the scrimmage, "and the energy of the crowd.

"We ain't been in front a crowd in a while, so I'm looking forward to a good crowd on Saturday. It should be a wonderful day."

Other spring game info:

-- All four quarterbacks will be equal reps

-- The first team offense will compete against the first team defense and same format for the second team

-- Orgeron doesn't expect to see John Emery, Kevontre Bradford, Josh Williams, Ali Gaye or Elias Ricks to participate on Saturday.