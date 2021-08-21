Ed Orgeron recaps scrimmage No. 2

LSU held its second scrimmage of fall camp Saturday afternoon in Tiger Stadium.

Here are a few highlights from Ed Orgeron's press conference after the practice:

-- John Emery & Tyrion Davis-Price did not practice; Josh Williams rushed for 66 yards on 7 carries; Armoni Goodwin had 6 rushes for 25 yards; Corey Kiner carried the ball 5 times for 15 yards

-- Ed Orgeron says outstanding day for both sides the ball, but still had a few protection problems, but got better. He thought the offense had a much better day and scored some points.

-- Zavier Carter and Maason Smith each had 3 sacks. Jay Ward had 8 tackles.

-- Another big day for Garrett Nussmeier: 18-of-32 with three touchdowns for 308 yards; Nussmeier completed a pass on 4th and 27 for 60, 70-yards. "He's dynamite," says Orgeron.

-- Max Johnson 11-19, 125 yards, 1 TD

-- Devonta Lee, who Orgeron praised earlier in the week, had 5 catches for 85 yards. Malik Nabers with 4 catches, Deion Smith with 3 receptions. Also mentioned Brian Thomas and Jack Bech as having "pretty good days."

-- Orgeron says they're excited about the 2022 recruiting class, but still a ways to go. Added that they're still looking for linemen and there's still a few top Louisiana players not committed to LSU yet they're after.

-- Sage Ryan has a nagging injury and hasn't practiced much, per Ed Orgeron, who says he thinks Sage will be ready in a few weeks.

-- Orgeron on expanding on the 25-man recruiting class... "We need it. It's about time."

-- Orgeron says CB Darren Evans is one of the most improved players on our team. Mentions Cordale Flott, Jay Ward and Todd Harris being on the field for scrimmage No. 2. "Those guys did not let the deep ball behind them but maybe once or twice."

-- "(Cade York) kicked a 54-yard field goal. We think he's one of the best in the country."