TigerDetails - Ed Orgeron says Arik Gilbert's LSU meeting went well, but no decision yet

Arik Gilbert's visit to LSU last week went well, coach Ed Orgeron said Tuesday.

But the uncertainty about where the highly touted 2020 signee's future may land him remains "up in the air," according to the coach.

"Arik did come," Orgeron confirmed. "We had a very good meeting. No decision's been made. Everybody was happy to see him. We checked with compliance to make sure everything we were doing was on the up and up... that he could come talk to us.

"He left. He hadn't made a decision yet. He hadn't told us anything yet. I think it's still up in the air, but it was a very positive day when he came."

The 6-foot-5, 249-pound star from Marietta, Ga., was the Tigers' second-leading receiver as a freshman with 35 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns before opting out of the final two games and leaving the team.

After a month of whispers and anticipation, Gilbert eventually entered the transfer portal Jan. 5 and committed Jan. 31 to SEC rival Florida.

He announced Feb. 28 via Twitter that he had decided to decommit from the Gators, would re-enter the portal and would not announce a final decision until enrolled in a school and on campus.