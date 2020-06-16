TigerDetails - Ed Orgeron says LSU baseball player playing TE, Myles Brennan, more: Radio

During his weekly chat with T-Bob and Jordy Culotta on 104.5 ESPN's "Off the Bench" Tuesday morning, Ed Orgeron had a lot of topics to discuss as LSU's student-athletes are now back on campus for voluntary workouts.

Topics discussed:

-- Orgeron said the whole team reported for voluntary workouts

-- Myles Brennan and the quarterback room with Max Johnson and TJ Finley

-- LSU's special teams led by Greg McMahon

-- Timeline and getting ready for camp/season

-- SEC in talks to give teams more hours to work with teams

-- Bringing in longtime Louisiana coach Manny Michel on the staff; Bennie Logan being beneficial on staff

-- LSU baseball pitcher Nick Storz has joined the football team for voluntary workouts as a tight end and he's 6-6, 250 lbs

-- Workouts under Tommy Moffitt

-- breaking down and prepping for Auburn

-- trading leadership ideas with members of the Army







