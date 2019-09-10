Ed Orgeron was a guest on The Rich Eisen Show on Monday, and while much of the conversation centered around the victory over Texas and emergence of Joe Burrow, Eisen asked Orgeron about the placement of the LSU band, which drew an Orgeron like response.

Eisen: Did your band get forced to sit in the nosebleed section?

Orgeron: Yeah, yeah, yeah (chuckling), they were up there. I think we had something like 30,000 fans show up. They put our band in the nosebleed section, but you know what, we're from Louisiana, we're gonna fight so...we could hear them loud and clear and we were proud of them.

Orgeron continued: And I am sure we are gonna have something for them when they get to come to Tiger Stadium next year.

Eisen: Are you reserving the section at the top of the stadium right now for the Texas marching band?

Orgeron: Yeah, I'm sure our administration has a plan. I'm sure about that.



