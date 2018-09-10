



BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU’s offensive line has been a polarizing of topic throughout fall camp and remained a focal point — even in a 31-0 victory over Southeastern. Now, it’s getting a makeover.

Sophomore Austin Deculus, who made his first career start last Saturday against the Lions in place of Saahdiq Charles, will compete with Badara Traore at right tackle leading into the showdown at Auburn. Coach Ed Orgeron remained mum on what will factor into his decision between the two linemen, but offensive line is an area that must improve if the No. 12-ranked Tigers are going to compete at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

“We need to improve our pass protection and we’re going to make some adjustments this week in that area,” Orgeron began Monday’s press conference. “We’re going to move him (Deculus) to right tackle this week. We’ll give him to compete with Badara for the starting spot.”

LSU’s line will also welcome Charles back to the left tackle after missing the Southeastern contest, which should shore up Joe Burrow’s blindside.

Pair that with a week of competition between Traore and Deculus, the coach believes the best is yet to come against No. 7 Auburn on the road.

“Getting Saahdiq back will help us,” Orgeron said. “Moving Austin to right tackle to help Badara … He (Traore) was thrown into action and did some good things, but he made some mistakes. I believe our offensive line will have its best game come Saturday.”

It’ll have to earn it, too.

Auburn’s defensive front seven is littered with players that Orgeron previously recruited, most specifically the line comprised of Marlon Davidson, Derrick Brown and Dontavious Russell. The talent level is on par with that of its own squad.

Orgeron, who works primarily with the defensive line and edge-rushers daily practice, will keep a keen eye on James Cregg’s unit leading into the first SEC game. However, he’ll leave any decisions about starters up to the position coach.

“If something’s broke, I want it fixed,” Orgeron said.

“I work closely with Coach Cregg, and every day, we go against each other,” he continued. “We say, ‘This guy is really strong’ or ‘If I go against a guy, I’d do this.’ We talk a lot.”