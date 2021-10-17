Ed Orgeron, Scott Woodward press conference: 'This is a bittersweet day.'

LSU held a 7 p.m. press conference Sunday for athletic director Scott Woodward and Ed Orgeron to discuss the big news of the day regarding Orgeron not returning in 2022 as the head coach.

Orgeron, who is in his sixth season as the Tigers’ head coach, will coach for the remainder of the 2021 schedule. Since leading LSU to the 2019 national title, Orgeron and the Tigers have gone 9-8, including a 4-3 mark in 2021. Last year, LSU went 5-5, the school’s first non-winning season since 1999.

Highlights from presser:

-- AD Scott Woodward calls today "a bittersweet day" and one "that's real personal to (me). I want you guys to know Ed Orgeron's a friend. We're both Louisiana guys through and through. We both care deeply about this football program. And I will always be grateful."

-- But says you have to put personal feelings aside to make necessary business decisions. Scott Woodward says #LSU expects to compete for SEC and national championships "year in and year out. We are proud of that standard."

-- "It's clear in our conversations he wants to do what's best for LSU above all else." — #LSU AD Scott Woodward said that was for Ed Orgeron to coach through this season, as they have agreed.

-- Orgeron thanks Scott Woodward for being "up and up with" him throughout. "I am honored that I got to be the coach at LSU. This administration has treated me with class and dignity the whole time that I've been here."

-- Orgeron: "The circumstance that we haven't won enough games the last two years, I totally get it."

-- Orgeron happy the Tigers beat #Florida on Saturday and says they look to keep the same energy and "focus on beating #OleMiss."

-- Orgeron: "I'm not the one to evaluate myself. I'll let y'all do that. Y'all do it enough. I could care less about it."

-- Orgeron: "I'm gonna be the same guy I was today, I'm gonna be the same guy tomorrow with this football team to my last day here at LSU."

-- Orgeron: "I don't have the answer. If I had the answer for what went wrong, I would've fixed it."

-- Orgeron says Scott Woodward talked to him after the loss to Kentucky.

-- Ed Orgeron says he wants to take time off and spend time with his kids. He will not coach anywhere next season and he's unsure if he's staying in Baton Rouge.

-- Ed Orgeron says his message won't change with recruits over the next few weeks/months: "Come to LSU. ... This is a great place." He met with two recruits and families today.

-- Orgeron says he was embarrassed that Kentucky rushed for more than 300 yards on LSU.

-- Ed Orgeron: "I know there's a lot of fight left in this team. ... We're going to take it one day at a time."

-- IF LSU makes a bowl game, Orgeron will coach the team.

-- Ed Orgeron on when he told his mom, Coco, the news... "I won't tell you what she said, but she wanted to make sure I got my money," Orgeron says with a laugh.

-- Orgeron asked if could give one piece of advice to the next LSU coach: "Not my job. Not my job to do that."

-- Short press conference from Scott Woodward and Ed Orgeron, who has to get back to Ole Miss film, Woodward said earlier in the presser.

-- On the way out, Ed Orgeron jokes and apologizes for making media members in attendance get off the sofa and miss NFL games.