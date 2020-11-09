TigerDetails - Ed Orgeron supports Koy Moore, his family after alleged violation by BRPD

LSU freshman wide receiver Koy Moore took to social media on Sunday to describe an alleged harassment incident he encountered from the Baton Rouge Police Department over the weekend. He said that he was "violated" by the officers who were assuming he had a gun and drugs on him. "Last night I was approached by a policeman they pulled guns on me assuming I had a gun and drugs. (screaming 'where's your gun?')," he posted on social media. "I was violated numerous times even as going as far as trying to unzip my pants in search of a weapon that I repeatedly told them I did not have. "As I tried to go live for video documentation of the harassment they snatched my phone I couldn't lost my life and I know for a fact nothing wouldn't have happened to the guys who did it. As some celebrate the election of a new president understand the real problem has not changed if I didn't tell those incompetent officers that I was an LSU football player there's no telling if I wouldn't been here to tell the story!"

LSU head coach addressed Moore's statement late Sunday night via Twitter, but also opened his Monday press conference on the matter. "I met with Koy and his mom this morning to find out exactly what happened, and his brother was also in there. We do everything to support Koy and his family. "Many of you read my statement last night. There's no place in America for racism or social injustice. I want to thank (Baton Rouge Police) Chief Murphy Paul for acting quickly and investigating this. "From what I've heard, the three officers involved were put on paid administrative leave and obviously we're going to let them handle everything with Koy. I expect the best thing will come out."

A statement from BRPD was released Monday that said "the three officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is under investigation." "We appreciate Mr. Moore bringing this incident to our attention," Paul said in the statement. "As in every case, we will be collecting all available evidence and conducting interviews. Accountability and transparency are critical in building trust with the community. I pledge a thorough investigation into this complaint."

When asked what he has learned over the last few months, Orgeron said: "Listen, to be open minded, to understand that there is some wrongdoings out there, social injustice and racism, and I'm totally against that and I came out and said it. I'll support our players just like I support my sons. I was hurt. I was hurt to hear the things that went on. I'm not happy about it. But I know that Chief is going to do the proper investigation. I just want the right thing to happen. And from what he told me and stuff like that, I just felt bad, felt bad that it happened to one of our players."

