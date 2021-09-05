Ed Orgeron takes responsibility for tough loss to UCLA

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron took full responsibility for the tough loss against UCLA when talking to reporters Saturday night after the game.

"Obviously, a tough night. We didn't preform like we supposed to at LSU. It's my responsibility and I told that to the team. We going to look at it schematically and see where we got to get better, which is a lot of areas," said Orgeron. "Physicality at the point of attack. Run the football better, stop the run, eliminate the explosive plays. Those things we have to address and get better real quick.

"One game does not define a season, but we do understand that was a letdown for our fans and I take responsibility for it. We got to get better."

Watch the full press conference above.