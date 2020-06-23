TigerDetails - Ed Orgeron talks about LSU players dealing with COVID-19, more: Radio

A Sports Illustrated report came out over the weekend about LSU having at least 30 players in quarantine due to COVID-19 and head coach Ed Orgeron addressed the issue on Tuesday morning during his weekly chat with T-Bob and Jordy Culotta on 104.5 ESPN's "Off the Bench."

Orgeron said: "I got to give Scott Woodward a lot of credit. He was very well-prepared, Shelly (Mullenix) and Jack (Marucci); those guys were prepared for our team to come in. Obviously, something happened. I think that our team is getting the best care that they possibly can. This is the new lay of the land and it's something that we have to work through. I think our guys are doing a very good job of adjusting and we should be fine."

On staying in contact with team: "We're constantly having meetings. We had Zoom meetings last night with all our team. We had leadership council meeting yesterday, we had a freshman meeting, we had a team meeting. Shelly was in there, Mickey (Joseph) was in there. We have a staff meeting today with all the head coaches on the staff. We're in constant communication with what's going on. Obviously, it's ever-changing, but there's information all the time. I let the medical people take care of this. They've done a great job."

On how players look in workouts: "They look great. Guys are in great shape. Got to give them credit. The eight or nine weeks that we were off, those guys worked out. They came in in good shape. Now, we've got a couple guys that are overweight, but that's expected. But as far as their conditioning level, talking to Tommy (Moffitt), they're very well. I'll tell you this, our coaches have worked very well up here. Our players have worked very well up here.

"The thing that we know with this virus is that we've all got to be careful when we go out in public. When we attend events, we're very careful who's there. Got to wear our masks. That's what most of the problems are from."

On talking to team before public: "Just like family. I want to listen to the leadership council first. I want the thoughts of the team. Derek Ponamsky does a great job. Mickey Joseph, Kevin Faulk, Corey Raymond during that meeting. We sit down and we listen to the guys. This is all guys we recruited. They let me know a lot about the team on a personal basis. ... We talk together then we come up with a message. For the most part, we have 85-90 percent of our guys cruising along, working hard and doing the right thing. We just have to get everybody on the same page, everybody rowing on the same side the boat. We going to be fine. I do believe this team has great leadership. I do believe we can handle this as well as anybody in the country. I think our focus is on school and getting better conditioned for football."

Orgeron also spoke about:

