We all know that this year's NFL Draft is anything but normal. Just like our daily lives have changed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL is switching things up.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will announce picks from his basement. Players won't be in Las Vegas to walk across the stage. Instead, they'll be in their living rooms with a small group of family members hearing their names called. And LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will be in his office watching the draft while jumping on Zoom from time-to-time to take interviews after former Tigers get selected.

Orgeron spoke to members of the media via Zoom on Tuesday to field questions about the 2020 NFL Draft, which takes place starting at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, and runs through Saturday.

Ohio State currently holds the record for most players selected with 14 in 2004, but the Tigers have a chance to break that record during the draft. LSU had 16 players invited to the NFL Combine earlier this year and it has 20 players eligible to be drafted. Watch the full video above to hear what Coach O had to say about several of those players, including Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, who's expected to be picked No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and his hopes for the New Orleans Saints taking a Tiger in the first round, which has never happened before.