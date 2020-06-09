Tigerdetails

Ed Orgeron talks 12-person leadership committee, voluntary workouts: Radio
During his weekly chat with T-Bob and Jordy Culotta on 104.5 ESPN's "Off the Bench," Ed Orgeron had a lot of topics to discuss as LSU's student-athletes are now back on campus and begin voluntary workouts Tuesday, June 8.
Topics discussed:
-- Talk with players about what's going on in the world today and created a leadership committee; the whole team will register to vote online
-- COVID-19 procedures
-- Workout plans for players with Tommy Moffitt
-- Bo Pelini and linebacker position battles
-- Freshman LB Josh White "one of the best linebackers" LSU has recruited
-- Devonta Lee making the move from WR to LB
-- Kevin Faulk and the RB room
-- update on OL