News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-09 11:23:54 -0500') }} football Edit

Ed Orgeron talks 12-person leadership committee, voluntary workouts: Radio

Tigerdetails
Staff

During his weekly chat with T-Bob and Jordy Culotta on 104.5 ESPN's "Off the Bench," Ed Orgeron had a lot of topics to discuss as LSU's student-athletes are now back on campus and begin voluntary workouts Tuesday, June 8.

Topics discussed:

-- Talk with players about what's going on in the world today and created a leadership committee; the whole team will register to vote online

-- COVID-19 procedures

-- Workout plans for players with Tommy Moffitt

-- Bo Pelini and linebacker position battles

-- Freshman LB Josh White "one of the best linebackers" LSU has recruited

-- Devonta Lee making the move from WR to LB

-- Kevin Faulk and the RB room

-- update on OL

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}