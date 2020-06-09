Tigerdetails

During his weekly chat with T-Bob and Jordy Culotta on 104.5 ESPN's "Off the Bench," Ed Orgeron had a lot of topics to discuss as LSU's student-athletes are now back on campus and begin voluntary workouts Tuesday, June 8.

Topics discussed:

-- Talk with players about what's going on in the world today and created a leadership committee; the whole team will register to vote online

-- COVID-19 procedures

-- Workout plans for players with Tommy Moffitt

-- Bo Pelini and linebacker position battles

-- Freshman LB Josh White "one of the best linebackers" LSU has recruited

-- Devonta Lee making the move from WR to LB

-- Kevin Faulk and the RB room

-- update on OL