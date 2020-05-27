Tigerdetails

During his weekly chat with T-Bob and Jordy Culotta on 104.5 ESPN's "Off the Bench," Ed Orgeron had a lot of topics to discuss as LSU prepares to welcome back players for voluntary workouts starting June 8.

Topics discussed:

-- Orgeron's shirtless viral job in Destin, Fla. and the "power of LSU"

-- Players returning to school for voluntary workouts with Tommy Moffitt

-- Defensive line battles, including being four-deep in depth across all positions

-- expectations for WR group

-- Derek Stingley Jr. potentially playing WR in his 3rd year

-- preparing for Mississippi State