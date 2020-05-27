Tigerdetails

Ed Orgeron talks 'power of LSU,' players returning to campus soon: Radio
During his weekly chat with T-Bob and Jordy Culotta on 104.5 ESPN's "Off the Bench," Ed Orgeron had a lot of topics to discuss as LSU prepares to welcome back players for voluntary workouts starting June 8.
Topics discussed:
-- Orgeron's shirtless viral job in Destin, Fla. and the "power of LSU"
-- Players returning to school for voluntary workouts with Tommy Moffitt
-- Defensive line battles, including being four-deep in depth across all positions
-- expectations for WR group
-- Derek Stingley Jr. potentially playing WR in his 3rd year
-- preparing for Mississippi State