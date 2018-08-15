Ed Orgeron talks QB transfers, injuries, standout freshmen and more
LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday quarterbacks Justin McMillan and Lowell Narcisse parted from LSU on good terms and that he understood why both decided to transfer in the past two days.
Speaking at his Wednesday post practice press conference, Orgeron said no decision had been made one which for the four competing quarterbacks would be named the starter for the season opener Sept. 2 against Miami.
“I don’t blame them,” Orgeron said. “If they see they’re not going to be the starting quarterback, they’re going to leave. We gave them some grades (after Saturday scrimmage) and there was a pecking order, but no decision was made. They decided they wanted to go. I supported them and wished them the best.”
LSU was expected to lose one and perhaps two of the three holdovers when Ohio State graduate transfer Joe Burrow was signed in May. LSU now has two quarterbacks on scholarship, Burrow and Myles Brennan, with walk ons Andre Sale and Jordan Loving moving up in the order.
Orgeron said the departures has not changed the competition as far as naming a starter.
“We’re going to let it play out,” he said. “Those two guys are going to get a majority of the reps. We’re going to let it play out until there is a clear winner.”
Orgeron said he spoke to both McMillan, a fourth year junior, and Narcisse, a redshirt freshman.
“You don’t know what’s going to happen,” Orgeron said. “We’re glad we had a grad transfer. It’s only fair they have an opportunity to leave if they want to go. Those things are going to happen. College football is very transient. You need to be ready.”
Orgeron said the offense was preparing to use Narcisse in a Wildcat package on short yardage and goal line situations. With him gone, Orgeron said they might try another player.
“I think he’s a fantastic quarterback,” he said. “He needs to get better at a couple of things. That package may be used with another tailback, someone else on the team. We haven’t discussed that yet.”
With McMillan and Narcisse gone, Orgeron said the offense has benefitted from Burrow and Brennan getting more snaps.
In other practice news Wednesday:
- Orgeron said Garrett Brumfield, who missed Wednesday’s workout with a “slight injury” has been working at center and needs to get some snaps “in case something happens.” Lloyd Cushenberry is still considered the starter but Orgeron has said they may juggle the interior linemen.
- Orgeron complimented the play of freshman wide receivers Terrace Marshall and Ja’Marr Chase, and sopohomore safety Todd Harris. A couple of guys making a lot of plays out there. “Terrace Marshall is really coming along. He’s healthy now. Ja’Marr Chase, those guys are coming on. They’ve had two of their better practices. On defense a guy starting to show is Todd Harris. He’s caused some turnovers, we’re starting to do a couple of things with him.
- Greedy Williams returned to practice after missing the first two days this week. Orgeron said they have not named a starter opposite him at the other cornerback spot.
- Wide receiver Justin Jefferson should return this week, Orgeron said, but he wasn’t sure about tight end Thaddeus Moss, who missed practice three straight days.
- In the second scrimmage, Orgeron wants to see fewer penalties. He said there were too many offsides and holding that put the offense in long yardage.
- He said outside linebacker Ray Thornton had two of his best days of rushing the passer, as well as Michael Divinity, K’Lavon Chaisson and Andre Anthony.
- Stephen Sullivan would rather play wide receiver but is still being tried at tight end.
- Orgeron said he thinks the offensive line is stronger than it was at this point last year.I think we’re a lot stronger on the offensive line than we were last year. OG Chasen Hines should be back next week and OT Badara Traore has “some regular camp injuries. They both should be healthy for the game.”
- Some protocol with Hines, he should be back next week. Badore has some regular camp injuries. I think both will be healthy for the game.