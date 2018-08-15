LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday quarterbacks Justin McMillan and Lowell Narcisse parted from LSU on good terms and that he understood why both decided to transfer in the past two days.

Speaking at his Wednesday post practice press conference, Orgeron said no decision had been made one which for the four competing quarterbacks would be named the starter for the season opener Sept. 2 against Miami.

“I don’t blame them,” Orgeron said. “If they see they’re not going to be the starting quarterback, they’re going to leave. We gave them some grades (after Saturday scrimmage) and there was a pecking order, but no decision was made. They decided they wanted to go. I supported them and wished them the best.”

LSU was expected to lose one and perhaps two of the three holdovers when Ohio State graduate transfer Joe Burrow was signed in May. LSU now has two quarterbacks on scholarship, Burrow and Myles Brennan, with walk ons Andre Sale and Jordan Loving moving up in the order.

Orgeron said the departures has not changed the competition as far as naming a starter.

“We’re going to let it play out,” he said. “Those two guys are going to get a majority of the reps. We’re going to let it play out until there is a clear winner.”

Orgeron said he spoke to both McMillan, a fourth year junior, and Narcisse, a redshirt freshman.

“You don’t know what’s going to happen,” Orgeron said. “We’re glad we had a grad transfer. It’s only fair they have an opportunity to leave if they want to go. Those things are going to happen. College football is very transient. You need to be ready.”

Orgeron said the offense was preparing to use Narcisse in a Wildcat package on short yardage and goal line situations. With him gone, Orgeron said they might try another player.

“I think he’s a fantastic quarterback,” he said. “He needs to get better at a couple of things. That package may be used with another tailback, someone else on the team. We haven’t discussed that yet.”

With McMillan and Narcisse gone, Orgeron said the offense has benefitted from Burrow and Brennan getting more snaps.