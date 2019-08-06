LSU head coach Ed Orgeron joined Jordy Culotta and T-Bob Hebert on 104.5's Off The Bench Tuesday morning and discussed an array of topics.

During the discussion Orgeron stated that three impact defenders, Kristian Fulton, K'Lavon Chaissson and Grant Delpit, who were absent from Monday's practice, suffered minor injuries during the preseason camp.

Orgeron replied "sure" when asked if they were simply managing the injuries, as a form of precaution. Orgeron continued : "Nothing to be concerned with. Nothing is for a long time. It’s just minor camp injuries. Those guys are going to fight through it. They will be fine.”

Orgeron touched on a bevy of other topics, including an update on defensive line coach Dennis Johnson's recovery, the development of Myles Brennan, the cohesiveness on his offensive staff, the chess match between the coordinators at practice, Derek Stingley returning kicks and much, much more.

