Ed Orgeron: 'Ultimately, I'm responsible for the performance of this team.'

Ed Orgeron wants to make sure people don't think he's pointing fingers. LSU's head coach has taken full responsibility for the Tigers' struggles.

"I'm going to take full responsibility for everything that happens in this program and that's the way it's going to be," he said.

"I just think it's clear that when things go wrong, obviously I get asked questions and maybe they sound like I'm trying to point the finger. That's not me. I'm gonna take responsibility for everything that happens in this program."

Watch the full press conference in the video above.