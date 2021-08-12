Ed Orgeron updates injury timelines, plus Derek Stingley Jr. offensive plan

LSU appears to be nearing more full participation in fall camp after some early academic and health absences or limitations.

Defensive lineman Glen Logan will miss more extended time after reinjuring "a little break in his foot," coach Ed Orgeron said Thursday.

"It'll take him a little more while to heal," Orgeron said. "And we'll get him sometime in the season."

But the coach expects most of his other stars — including Derek Stingley Jr., Tyrion Davis-Price and Chasen Hines — to return to practice by Monday from "minor camp injuries."

"Yeah, I think (Davis-Price) will probably practice Monday full-speed," Orgeron said, with a similar response regarding Hines: "I think he's gonna come back Monday."

And Stingley, the star junior cornerback, could finally be in for his much-hyped foray to the offensive side of the ball.

"We were gonna do it this week," Orgeron said. "In fact, we were gonna do it the day he got a minor injury. And I talked to (offensive coordinator) Jake (Peetz) and I talked to Derek about the type of plays we were gonna run.

"We're gonna see where we are next week. I don't know if he's gonna be full-speed next week. Obviously I'm not gonna play him both ways if he's not full-speed. We have to play that by ear."

The possibility of utilizing the Baton Rouge native as a wide receiver, where he excelled in occasional opportunities in high school at Dunham and on the 7-on-7 circuit with the Bootleggers, has remained a recurring point of intrigue throughout his college career.

Orgeron was also asked about the potential of defensive end Landon Jackson getting some work at a thin tight end position.

The 6-foot-7, 273-pound freshman played both ways for Pleasant Grove High School in Texarkana, Texas, before suffering a season-ending injury senior year and signing with the Tigers.

"You know, there's a possibility of that, but I promised Landon and his mama and daddy in recruiting that he's gonna play defensive line," Orgeron said. "Everybody wants him. The offensive line coach wants him. The tight ends coach wants him. But I made a promise to him and his mama and daddy that he's gonna play defensive line.

"And he's gonna get a shot to play defensive line. He's a very good defensive lineman. Now, if things wouldn't work out — but, you know, right now he's full-speed, but it's still hard for him to cut. He had a tough ankle injury, and we've gotta give him some time, let him prove himself there, and let's see what happens. But that is an option if that doesn't work out."