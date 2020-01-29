Ed Orgeron is known as a big-time recruiter and it showed while on a recruiting visit in Mississippi this week.

LSU's head coach, along with defensive line coach Bill Johnson and graduate assistant Christian Lacouture, stopped in at Glenoaks Nursing Center in Lucedale, Miss. on Tuesday.

Orgeron and his staff made a point to stop by the center to see Ethel Jackson Thomas, the grandmother of four-star defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson, who plays at nearby George County High in Lucedale. (You can look through photos of the visit on the Glenoaks Nursing Center's Facebook page HERE.) Jackson Thomas works at Glenoaks.

According to the nursing center, the LSU group "stayed 30 or more minutes the first time," but returned later to "see a resident that missed the first trip." They took pictures and chatted with residents during the visit.

In the picture above, Orgeron is shaking the hand of Myrtle Marshall, a "big fan," per the center.

The 6-foot-2, 325-pound Jackson has an official visit scheduled to Texas A&M this weekend. He visited LSU last weekend with a handful of Tiger signees and commitments. Jackson also recently took a trip to Alabama.

Rivals ranks Jackson, a former LSU commitment, as the No. 72 overall prospect in the country, No. 7 defensive tackle nationally and the No. 1 overall player in Mississippi for the 2020 class.