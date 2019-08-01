LSU football coach Ed Orgeron’s off-season theme of “Blocking Out The Noise” isn’t losing steam with the start of preseason practice set for Friday afternoon. Orgeron said he was going to repeat his mantra at the Tigers’ second team meeting set Thursday night. “It’s about focusing on camp and the things we need to get better at,” Orgeron said. “We’ve got to get better discipline on the offensive and defensive lines. “I don’t want any pre-snap penalties, pass protection, run blocking. We’ve got to develop a great offensive line. “Defensively, we’ve got to figure a way to make more tackles in the backfield and sacks. We want to be more aggressive in things we do. This year, we’re going to be attacking, not reading. We’re going to be stunting more, something I was accustomed to when I coached (the defensive lines) at Miami and USC.”



Here’s are some questions Orgeron needs answered before the Aug. 30 season opener against Georgia Southern in Tiger Stadium. Q: Is former wide receiver Stephen Sullivan sold on playing tight end? A: Orgeron and new Tigers’ passing game coordinator Joe Brady found the perfect way to convince the 6-7, 232-pound Sullivan he could do major damage as a tight end. “Watching (former Saints tight end) Jimmy Graham plays with Joe Brady kind of sold him (Sullivan),” Orgeron said. “We can do the same things that Jimmy Graham did with Stephen. I’m not saying he’s that, but he can be the same type of player. I think he’s totally bought into that.” Q: Are there still any worries about depth on the offensive and defensive lines? A: Nope. “We’re now three-deep on both sides,” Orgeron said. “Guys have developed. Guys are competing. I reminded the staff last year that we lost eight defensive starters. We had to play with some new guys in the (Fiesta) Bowl and we won it. So, everybody on the roster has to be ready to play.” Q: Will sophomore offensive guard Ed Ingram, indicted last October after being arrested for two sexual assault charges of a minor, return this season? A: Maybe so, maybe no. “I hoped he’d be here today,” Orgeron said. “I think that maybe if things go right (a resolution of the legal matter) that we get him some part of the season. I don’t know exactly when. With the charges he has, the school has to clear him.” Q: Is junior Austin Deculus a shoo-in to start at right offensive tackle? A: Nope. “We talked this morning (in the daily coaching staff meeting) that Austin has to get better,” Orgeron said. “We talked about Badara (Traore) being the third tackle on the left and the right (sides). We think he’s had an excellent summer. “(Freshman signee) Anthony Bradford has elite talent. We’re looking forward to that guy having an excellent camp and give him a chance.”