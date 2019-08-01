Ed Orgeron wants total focus from Tigers as preseason camp opens Friday
LSU football coach Ed Orgeron’s off-season theme of “Blocking Out The Noise” isn’t losing steam with the start of preseason practice set for Friday afternoon.
Orgeron said he was going to repeat his mantra at the Tigers’ second team meeting set Thursday night.
“It’s about focusing on camp and the things we need to get better at,” Orgeron said. “We’ve got to get better discipline on the offensive and defensive lines.
“I don’t want any pre-snap penalties, pass protection, run blocking. We’ve got to develop a great offensive line.
“Defensively, we’ve got to figure a way to make more tackles in the backfield and sacks. We want to be more aggressive in things we do. This year, we’re going to be attacking, not reading. We’re going to be stunting more, something I was accustomed to when I coached (the defensive lines) at Miami and USC.”
Here’s are some questions Orgeron needs answered before the Aug. 30 season opener against Georgia Southern in Tiger Stadium.
Q: Is former wide receiver Stephen Sullivan sold on playing tight end?
A: Orgeron and new Tigers’ passing game coordinator Joe Brady found the perfect way to convince the 6-7, 232-pound Sullivan he could do major damage as a tight end.
“Watching (former Saints tight end) Jimmy Graham plays with Joe Brady kind of sold him (Sullivan),” Orgeron said. “We can do the same things that Jimmy Graham did with Stephen. I’m not saying he’s that, but he can be the same type of player. I think he’s totally bought into that.”
Q: Are there still any worries about depth on the offensive and defensive lines?
A: Nope. “We’re now three-deep on both sides,” Orgeron said. “Guys have developed. Guys are competing. I reminded the staff last year that we lost eight defensive starters. We had to play with some new guys in the (Fiesta) Bowl and we won it. So, everybody on the roster has to be ready to play.”
Q: Will sophomore offensive guard Ed Ingram, indicted last October after being arrested for two sexual assault charges of a minor, return this season?
A: Maybe so, maybe no. “I hoped he’d be here today,” Orgeron said. “I think that maybe if things go right (a resolution of the legal matter) that we get him some part of the season. I don’t know exactly when. With the charges he has, the school has to clear him.”
Q: Is junior Austin Deculus a shoo-in to start at right offensive tackle?
A: Nope. “We talked this morning (in the daily coaching staff meeting) that Austin has to get better,” Orgeron said. “We talked about Badara (Traore) being the third tackle on the left and the right (sides). We think he’s had an excellent summer.
“(Freshman signee) Anthony Bradford has elite talent. We’re looking forward to that guy having an excellent camp and give him a chance.”
Q: Now that Josh Growden has put his name in the transfer portal, who will back up starting punter Zach Von Rosenburg?
A: It looks like sophomore Avery Atkins, who’s listed as a placekicker. “Avery has been punting,” Orgeron said. “He’s going to give Zach a run for the money. There’s going to be a big competition."
Q: How close is the battle for starting nose guard between sophomore Tyler Shelvin and freshman signee Siaki Ika?
A: Extremely tight. “Tyler was 343 (pounds) this morning, that’s the lightest he’s been,” Orgeron noted. “Ipu is at 353, he’s in good shape. It’s going to be a battle.”
In fact, Orgeron said there are position fights up and down the roster.
“There’s going to be a battle at tailback,” he said. “There’s going to be a big battle on the offensive line. Who’s going to be our left guard? That’s a lot of battles.”
The Tigers head into their month-long sweat festival with one injury already on the books, but it’s not a player.
Defensive line coach Dennis Johnson tore both patella tendons playing pickup basketball, according to Orgeron. Johnson, confined to a wheelchair, will be pulled from the field and restricted to coaching in meeting rooms.
He’s being replaced by defensive analyst Kenechi Udeze, a former USC all-American linebacker who has been the Trojans’ D-line coach the last three seasons. Also, former LSU D-lineman and current grad assistant Christian Lacouture will assist as will Orgeron.
“I want to spend as much time as I can (with the D-line), but I’ve got to be careful,” Orgeron said. “I want to do a great job being the head coach and I do most the recruiting coordinator job. I can just overlook it like I’ve been doing.”