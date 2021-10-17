Ed Orgeron will not return to LSU in 2022

The Ed Orgeron era in Baton Rouge is nearly over.

The Louisiana native and LSU athletic director Scott Woodward reached a separation agreement, Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated first reported Sunday morning.

Sources tell TigerDetails that the news reported from Dellenger is accurate.

Orgeron will finish out the 2021 season with the Tigers but will not return in 2022.

Orgeron is 49-17 at LSU. He brought one national championship back to LSU during the magical undefeated 2019 season led by quarterback Joe Burrow.

After that title, Orgeron won every big coaching award imaginable: AP Coach of the Year, Home Depot Coach of the Year, Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award, George Munger Award, Paul "Bear" Bryant Award and SEC Coach of the Year.

But since the national title, LSU has gone 9-8 plus Orgeron's name has been discussed about numerous off the field issues.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, one source stated: “It’s one of those things where no one wanted to be there anymore. The players didn’t want to play for him, the coaches didn’t want to coach for him.”

Stay tuned with TigerDetails for all the latest surrounding the situation in Baton Rouge, including reactions from LSU commitments and targets.