The LSU Tigers had eight different players named to either the preseason first or second All-SEC team this morning. As I'm sure most of you could've guessed, Will Campbell and Harold Perkins were both named to the All-SEC first team, but they were also joined by Zavion Thomas, who made it as an "all purpose" player. The Tigers then had five players listed on the All-SEC Second Team: Kyren Lacy, Mason Taylor, Emery Jones Jr., Major Burns and Zavion Thomas (Kick Returner). LSU's long snapper, Slade Roy, was also named to the third-team.

