Eight different LSU players listed to preseason All-SEC teams
The LSU Tigers had eight different players named to either the preseason first or second All-SEC team this morning.
As I'm sure most of you could've guessed, Will Campbell and Harold Perkins were both named to the All-SEC first team, but they were also joined by Zavion Thomas, who made it as an "all purpose" player.
The Tigers then had five players listed on the All-SEC Second Team: Kyren Lacy, Mason Taylor, Emery Jones Jr., Major Burns and Zavion Thomas (Kick Returner). LSU's long snapper, Slade Roy, was also named to the third-team.
Campbell has now made it onto a preseason All-SEC team every year of his career. As a true freshman, he made the second-team, and he's now been a first teamer the last two seasons.
This is also Harold Perkins' second consecutive season as a preseason first teamer. After breaking out as a true freshman in 2022, he was awarded preseason first-team honors, but finished as a second teamer.
We also got the media's predictions for the SEC standings at the end of the season. They picked Georgia to win it all, followed by Texas, Alabama, Ole Miss and then LSU. The SEC will do away with divisions this season, meaning the top-two teams, no matter which division they used to play in, will make the SEC Championship game in Atlanta.
