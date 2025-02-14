Eight former LSU Tigers invited to 2025 NFL Combine

(Photo by Scott Kisner)

The 2025 NFL Draft is slowly creeping up on us, which means we are getting closer and closer to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, which will begin on February 27th and run through March 2nd. On Thursday, the NFL sent out their invitations to prospects across the country, and eight former Tigers found themselves on the list of invitees. Here's who got the call and will be in Indianapolis in a couple weeks:

LSU's top 2025 draft prospect is offensive tackle, Will Campbell. He's ranked as the first- or second-best offensive tackle on the board (depending on who you ask) and will likely be a top-10 pick in April. He obviously received an invite and will get one last chance to showcase his skills to teams picking in the top-10.

Campbell's counterpart, Emery Jones, also received an invite to the 2025 NFL Combine. After a strong sophomore season, Jones was viewed as a first-round pick, but he struggled a bit as a junior and saw his draft stock fall. Despite being a projected second or third round pick, Jones still declared for the draft and forwent his senior season. He'll get one last chance to raise his draft stock in a couple weeks.

Another LSU offensive line prospect who's projected to go in the top-three rounds is Garrett Dellinger. Dellinger is viewed as one of the top guards in the class and should hear his name called sometime on day two of the draft. He's a very experienced guard and put some good film on tape as a senior. With a good performance at the combine, Dellinger could sneak into the second round.

The fourth and final LSU OL draft prospect in this year's class is Miles Frazier, who won OL of the week at the Senior Bowl. His draft stock has only improved since the season ended, and if he shows out in Indy, he could end up being a day two pick alongside Dellinger and Jones.

Another guy who massively improved his draft stock at the Senior Bowl is Mason Taylor. LSU's star tight end was already viewed as a top-three TE in the class, but some teams now view him as the top guy at the position. I've seen him mocked anywhere from the early second to late third round, but if he shows out in Indy, he should be a second round lock.

Bradyn Swinson had a monster senior season at LSU in 2024 and has gone from a late round pick to a day two pick in just a few months. He's rapidly rising up draft boards, and now he gets another chance to show off his athleticism at the combine. Teams are moving towards faster, more athletic edge rushers, and that's exactly what Swinson is. Expect him to standout in Indy.

Swinson's counterpart, Sai'vion Jones, also received an invite to the NFL Combine in a couple weeks. Jones also had a very strong Senior Bowl performance which raised his draft stock, and now he gets one final chance to raise it even higher.

The eighth and final Tiger invited to the NFL Combine is Zy Alexander. In his senior season, Alexander put himself on the map. He was coming off a torn ACL and wasn't on many people's draft radar, but he had a stellar senior season and could end up being a day two pick if he has a strong showing in Indy.