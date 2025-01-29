The LSU Tigers will be well represented at the NFL Pro Bowl

(Photo by Kirby Lee)

NFLSU is as strong as it has ever been right now. The LSU Tigers have always been one of the best schools in the nation in terms of producing NFL talent, but they've taken it to a whole new level in the past decade with guys like Jayden Daniels and Joe Burrow leading the charge. With the conference championships over and the Super Bowl a couple weeks away, the final 2025 Pro Bowl rosters have been announced, and eight former Tigers will find themselves in Orlando to compete in the Pro Bowl games this coming weekend. Here's all the former Tigers who made the cut:

AFC

Joe Burrow: Joe Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals QB1, leads the way in the AFC. He was arguably the best quarterback in the NFL this year, but they couldn't make the playoffs due to their defense giving up over 25 points per game. He along with Drake Maye and Russell Wilson will represent the AFC QBs in Orlando. Ja'Marr Chase: Burrow's counterpart, Ja'Marr Chase, also made the Pro Bowl. He was probably the most obvious selection after winning the receiving triple crown (most receptions, yards and touchdowns in a season). He and another fellow Tigers headline the AFC WR selections... Brian Thomas Jr: The other LSU WR I just mentioned is Jaguars rookie, Brian Thomas Jr. In his first NFL season, Thomas finished third in receiving yards behind Chase and Justin Jefferson, but was an alternate because of the fan vote. He still got in because Zay Flowers had to withdraw due to a knee injury, but we all know Thomas deserved it. Danielle Hunter: Houston's star edge rusher, Danielle Hunter, was also named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster after another double-digit sack season. This will be the fifth Pro Bowl of his career, and he hopes he can stack a few more before it's all said and done. Derek Stingley Jr: Derek Stingley Jr., who was named a First-Team All-Pro this year, was named a Pro Bowler for the first time in his three-year career. He had a stellar season where he solidified himself as one of the premier cornerbacks in all of football, and he deservingly got the Pro Bowl nod.

NFC