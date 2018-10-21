BATON ROUGE, La. — When Corey Raymond began recruiting Grant Delpit to LSU, he envisioned the tall, rangy safety as the heir to Jamal Adams.

Adams, an All-SEC selection and eventually the No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, was an enforcer on the LSU defense for three years. His presence was undeniable, and that alone sparked a defense to finish inside the top-10 nationally twice while he was there.

His successor is having an even more profound impact in Baton Rouge this season.

Delpit, a sophomore, has emerged as a box-score-filler. Lined up in the box, Delpit has thrived playing close to the line of scrimmage. He has notched a team-high 8.5 tackles for loss and shares the team lead for sacks with four. Lined up in the nickel and back deep in the secondary, Delpit has corralled a team-high interceptions (5) and passes defensed (9).

Whichever way you spin it, Delpit has been Dave Aranda’s ace up his sleeve. Against the run, in pass coverage, LSU’s defensive coordinator leans on Delpit, who through eight games, has come up with crucial plays week after week. That’s become the norm on Saturdays in Baton Rouge, and perhaps fitting for a defensive back living up to his nickname.

“That’s who he is. He has always been his name … Showtime,” senior tight end Foster Moreau said. “He shows up and gives it everything he’s got in everything he does. He’s doing an incredible job for us at that safety position. He’s the key to a really good defense. Dave Aranda has him in the right spot. Showtime 9 is making some good plays.”

Delpit was in the eye of the storm in a defensive tilt with No. 22 Mississippi State. He jumped a Nick Fitzgerald pass attempt in the first quarter and followed suit again in the fourth quarter to seal a 19-3 win, which will likely vault the Tigers inside the top-four ahead of their annual showdown with Alabama on the first weekend of November.

Delpit was also responsible for a sack of Fitzgerald on fourth down midway through the third quarter, which positioned LSU’s offense at the 45-yard line and eventually amounted to a Cole Tracy field goal to extend the team to 13.

“Those are momentum-changers,” coach Ed Orgeron stated. “He’s a difference-maker. Almost every week, he’s made a difference in the ball game when we needed it. It looks like it comes easy to him.”

Every Saturday, LSU alums pour support for Delpit. Lately, identifying him as the top safety in the nation has become a trendy perception.

Ryan Clark, who played the same position for the Tigers from 1998 to 2001, believes Delpit’s game is without flaws. He believes his sophomore campaign — which through eight games has him in several award watch lists — is worthy of an even higher honor.

“I don’t think he’s shown any holes in his game this year,” Clark told TigerDetails. “He’s had one of the best years I’ve seen not only as an LSU safety but from a college safety period.”

Much of Delpit’s progression from 2017 to 2018 has been the time devoted to film study. To be Aranda’s defensive catalyst, Delpit needed to become even more familiar with his role and even more conscious of his opponents week to week.

That homework is showing on Saturdays. That habit is a common thread between Delpit and some of the greats to play in the Tigers’ secondary before him.

“There’s a reason he’s a pre-season All-American and a mid-season All-American. It’s because of the hard work he puts in,” fellow safety John Battle suggested. “He’s always in the film room studying and everything is working out for him right now. He’s always in the right place. When it’s all said and done, he’ll have his name on a plaque on the wall outside. There’s a reason he’s developing and playing the way that he is.”

“Wherever his hard work takes him, he’s going to keep rising,” he added.

“He’s just a great player,” junior cornerback Kristian Fulton raved. “Coming in as a freshman, we knew he’d be good. He’s taken his game to another level … He’s a big part of our defense. We knew he’d have a big role and he’s turned up his game up a lot. You can see he’s definitely gotten smart, and instead of being an athlete, he knows offensive formations and what’s coming before it even happens. That’s why he’s always in a position to make plays.”

In breaking down the win over Mississippi State, Delpit can’t help but emphasize the team-first mentality instilled in him by his coaches. Humble and devoted to the cause, he continually credits the other 10 members of the defense for allowing him to be in the positions he’s been in, routinely, to make plays.

Delpit’s nuanced role on the LSU defense was carved out by Aranda to take advantage of the safety’s instinctual play. His position, by trade, does not do his playmaking ability justice. The sophomore is Pro Football Focus’ No. 11-ranked player at his position, but the top-graded safety as a pass-rusher (91.0) and No. 19 in coverage (87.8).

Entering a bye week, Delpit leads the country with five interceptions and ranks first among defensive backs with sacks (4) and tackles for loss (8.5). Those numbers were no coincidence. Instead, a somewhat humbling consequence of finding a personalized role for a well-rounded playmaker.

“I go out every week trying to make plays, and what comes with it comes with it,” Delpit said after his two-interception effort against Fitzgerald and the Bulldogs. “I don’t know if I’m surprised, just blessed to be in the position that I’m in. It’s about me being around the ball a lot, using my instincts more and trusting Coach Aranda.”

Adams was a boisterous leader, bringing swagger to the secondary and to the post-game interview room. Delpit has taken a different approach to superstardom. Usually soft-spoken, Delpit flashed some of his confidence, joking that he thrived in up-downs during summer workouts. You can ask Coach (Tommy) Moffitt, he dared. When reporters inquired about his interception, he innocently responded, “Which one?”

Clark isn’t the only former Tiger to join the Grant Delpit fan club. Tyrann Mathieu, Davon Godchaux and Brandon Harris all recognized the safety’s triumphs on Saturday night. So did his predecessor, Adams.

Delpit came to LSU to fill the shoes left behind by Adams. As those aspirations come to fruition, all he can do his shrug off the compliments.

“That’s huge knowing all of the guys that have come through here,” Delpit grinned. “It’s definitely a blessing to see guys like that talk about me. I pay respect to those guys because I don’t think I’ve been doing that much to be compared to those guys.”

His breakout 2018 campaign, however, suggests Delpit is already in the same elite fraternity.