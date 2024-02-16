Every year, D1 Baseball releases their top-200 draft eligible MLB prospects before the start of the college baseball season. The LSU Tigers are tied for the most players name on the list with eight. The Tigers open the 2014 season on Friday, February 16th against VMI. Here's a look at LSU's eight prospects on the list.

Tommy White - No. 8

The first and highest rated prospect the Tigers have on the list is Tommy White. The only thing surprising to me about this is that he isn't ranked higher. White will likely continue to be one of, if not the best hitter in college baseball this season. In 2023, his first season at LSU, White batted .374 with 24 home runs and 105 RBI's with an injured shoulder. If he decides to leave after this season, White will likely be a top-10 draft pick, and whoever picks him will be getting an absolute stud.

Luke Holman - No. 20

Luke Holman is the second highest rated Tiger on this list, coming in as the No. 20 overall prospect for this years MLB Draft. The Alabama transfer is entering his junior season and just oozes talent. He posted a 7-4 record in 2023 behind a 3.67 ERA while striking out 87 batters and allowed 54 hits in 81.0 innings. He can throw all four pitches for strikes and will be a valuable asset to this pitching staff. Jay Johnson said he'll only be in Baton Rouge for one season, so he'll likely be drafted in the first round in 2024.

Thatcher Hurd - No. 21

One of those guys who will be joining Holman in the weekend rotation, and will be the Friday starter (at least for opening weekend), is Thatcher Hurd. The former UCLA Bruin went 8-2 in his first season with the Tigers behind a 5.68 ERA. He struck out 84 batters and gave up 59 hits in 63.1 innings. While his 5.68 ERA might now blow you away, Hurd was one of the clutches pitcher in the postseason. In four postseason appearances, Hurd threw 17 innings, striking out 25 batters and allowing just seven runs on 13 hits. With another good season, Hurd could make his way inside the top-15 or even the top-10 by the time the draft rolls around.

Paxton Kling - No. 36

The next guy on the list for LSU is Paxton Kling. The sophomore was the No. 6 ranked recruit in last years class and played in 57 games as a true freshman. Kling didn't have the greatest season at the plate, batting .289 with four home runs, nine RBI's and 27 strikeouts, but he's set to have a big season in 2024. He's entering his second collegiate season, which is a time where a lot of players make a big jump, and has one of the best hitting coaches in the world in Jay Johnson. Kling is set to be one of the starters in the outfield this season. If he can continue to improve and build upon his freshman season, he could find himself drafted in the first couple of rounds of the MLB Draft this season (if he decides to go).

Gage Jump - No. 51

The last pitcher who will likely join Holman and Hurd in the weekend rotation once he's 100% ready is Gage Jump. The former UCLA pitcher has only thrown 16 innings in his college career, but has a ton of promise and talent. Jump suffered an UCL injury which caused him to miss all of 2023, but he's ready to come back this season. Everyone we've spoken with on the team has been very impressed with Jump this offseason and thinks he's going to surprise a lot of people this year. With a good season, I could see him making a big jump on this list (see what I did there) and potentially being a first round prospect in this years draft.

Gavin Guidry - No. 106

Gavin Guidry was recruited to LSU as an infielder, but ended up making his biggest impact on the mound his freshman season, including throwing the final two innings in Game 3 of the College World Series. Guidry was called on 23 times as a pitcher, throwing 28.2 innings and posting a 3-0 record. He recorded a 3.77 ERA while striking out 42 batters (1.49 per inning) and allowing 23 hits. It'll be interesting to see if MLB teams value him as a fielder or pitcher (or both?) entering the MLB Draft. He will likely continue to get most of his work on the mound in 2024 as the Tigers try to repeat as national champions.

Jared Jones - No. 159

LSU's new first baseman, Jared Jones, makes an appearance on this list as the 159th ranked prospect for next years draft. Jones made 47 starts in his freshman season and batted .304 with 14 home runs and 45 RBI's. He's taking over the starting first baseman spot from Trey Morgan and will have some big shoes to fill, but if can build on last season, he shouldn't have a problem managing expectations.

Nate Ackenhausen - No. 173