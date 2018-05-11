Beau Jordan’s grand slam homer capped a six-run eighth inning as LSU rallied for a 7-5 victory against Alabama in the opening game of their Southeastern Conference series Friday night at The Box.



HOW THEY SCORED

Alabama second inning – Sam Praytor singled. After Keith Holcombe flied out to the rightfielder, John Trousdale doubled. Praytor and Trousdale scored on a single by Jett Manning. ALABAMA 2, LSU 0

Alabama third inning – Cobie Vance was hit by a pitch and Joe Breaux walked. Vance advanced to third and Breaux moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Chandler Avant. Praytor was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Vance and Breaux scored on a single by Holcombe. ALABAMA 4, LSU 0

LSU third inning – Antoine Duplantis reached when the leftfielder Holcombe dropped a fly ball for an error. After Austin Bain flied out to the centerfielder, Duplantis scored on a double by Daniel Cabrera. ALABAMA 4, LSU 1

Alabama eighth inning – Trousdale doubled and scored on a single by Manning. ALABAMA 5, LSU 1

LSU eighth inning – With one out, Zach Watson reached on an error by the shortstop Manning. Hunter Feduccia and Jake Slaughter walked to load the bases. Watson scored on a single by pinch-hitter Nick Coomes. Feduccia scored on a walk to Brandt Broussard. Beau Jordan hit a grand slam home run over the leftfield fence. LSU 7, ALABAMA 5

GAME-DECIDING STRETCH

Alabama opened the door for LSU in the eighth inning when the shortstop Manning made an error and closer Deacon Medders issued two walks. Trailing 5-1, the Tigers took advantage of these mistakes. Coomes drove in one run with a pinch-hit single. A second run came home on a bases-loaded walk to Broussard. Then, Beau Jordan hit his game-winning home run off reliever Sam Gardner.

LSU PLAYER OF THE GAME

Beau Jordan delivered in the clutch on a night when the Tigers had trouble with runners in scoring position. LSU stranded five runners in scoring position in the first seven innings. Beau Jordan wiped out a 5-3 Tigers deficit with his grand slam. The homer was Beau Jordan’s eighth of the season. The grand slam was the second of his career. Beau Jordan hit a grand slam home run two seasons ago at Missouri. Beau Jordan, who went 2-for-5, extended his hitting streak to seven games. He is 11-for-29 in the last seven contests.

KEY TEAM STATISTICS

Hits: LSU 10, Alabama 9

Errors: LSU 0, Alabama 3

Left on base: Alabama 10, LSU 10

Walks issued: LSU 5, Alabama 6

Strikeouts recorded: LSU 10, Alabama 1

Stolen bases: Alabama 0, LSU 0

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

LSU

Daniel Cabrera: 3-for-5, 1 RBI, 1 2B, 1 3B

Beau Jordan: 2-for-5, 4 RBIs, 1 run scored, 1 HR

Zack Hess: 5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 6 K

Devin Fontenot: 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 K

ALABAMA

Keith Holcombe: 1-for-5, 2 RBIs

Jett Manning: 2-for-3, 3 RBIs, 1 BB

Walker McCreney: 2-for-4

Sam Finnerty: 6.2 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 1 K

NOTES

LSU started Cabrera in leftfield, Watson in centerfield and Duplantis in rightfield. The infield consisted of Slaughter at third base, Hal Hughes at shortstop, Broussard at second base and Bain at first base. Feduccia was the catcher and Hess was the pitcher. Beau Jordan was the designated hitter. . .The Tigers were 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position in the first seven innings. The one hit was an infield single by Hughes which did not drive home a run. . .Bain got an infield single in his last at-bat to extend his hitting streak to 17 games. Duplantis’ eight-game hitting streak come to an end as he went 0-for-5. . .Finnerty was removed in favor of the Tide’s closer Medders with a runner on second and two out in the seventh. Medders, who had six saves, walked three and allowed a hit after the error by Manning in the eighth. . .The Tigers had two horrible base-running mistakes which cost them possible runs. With Cabrera on second and two out in the third, the shortstop Manning misplayed Feduccia’s ground ball. However, Cabrera rounded third too much and was tagged out as he headed for the plate. With runners on first and third and no outs in the fourth, Broussard hit a sharp ground ball to the third baseman Vance, who started a double play. Slaughter, who was the runner on third, broke for the plate when Vance threw to second. The second baseman Avant threw the ball to the plate to easily retire Slaughter. . .Hess did not deliver the type of performance needed by LSU. Alabama put 12 runners on base in Hess’ five innings – six hits, four walks and two hit batters. Hess did minimize the damage as he got outs with the bases loaded to end both the third and fourth innings. Matt Malkin popped out to the shortstop in the third and Holcombe struck out in the fourth. . .Four Tigers relivers – Devin Fontenot, Trent Vietmeier, John Kodros and Todd Peterson – gave up one run and three hits in four innings. The one run came against Fontenot in the seventh. Kodros, who recorded the victory, got Avant to ground out with the bases loaded and two out in the eighth. Peterson had a 1-2-3 ninth to register his third save of the year. . .The Crimson Tide left the bases loaded in three innings. . .LSU is 30-20 overall, 13-12 in the SEC. The Tigers are in third place in the Western Division – two games behind first place Arkansas. . .Alabama is 25-26 overall, 6-19 in the SEC. The Tide is two losses away from being eliminated from the SEC tournament. . .The paid attendance was 10,685. The actual crowd was about 6,200. . .The 1993 LSU national championship team was honored in pre-game ceremonies.

UP NEXT

LSU will play host to Alabama at The Box on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. Central. Ma’Khail Hilliard will be the starting pitcher for the Tigers. The LSU-Alabama game will be available on the SEC Network.