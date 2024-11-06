Elite 2025 WBB recruit commits to LSU

A couple days after LSU WBB dominated Eastern Kentucky in their season opener, Kim Mulkey and Co. received a commitment from Grace Knox, one of the top recruits in the 2025 class.

Knox is widely regarded as a top-10 player in her class. The 6-foot-2 forward hails from Etiwanda, California joins an already loaded Tigers recruiting class that includes multiple top-25 players such as ZaKiyah Johnson, Divine Bourrage and Bella Hines.

Knox visited with LSU, Texas, Tennessee and USC within the past two months, and Mulkey's staff flew out to California to meet with her multiple times as well. After some time to mull it over, Knox chose Mulkey.

Mulkey is on an absolute heater in 2025 after bringing in just one freshman in 2024. It's a program-changing type of class that can set them up for success for the next 4+ years.