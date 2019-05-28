Freshman forward Emmitt Williams will be joining Javonte Smart, Skylar Mays and Marlon Taylor by returning to the LSU program for his sophomore season.

Williams averaged 7.0 points and 5.4 rebounds off the LSU bench and was known for his high motor and energy, particularly his knack of grabbing offensive rebounds. The plan for Williams was very similar to what Tremont Waters did last season, which was to test his NBA draft stock and ultimately return to school.

Williams did not receive an invitation to the NBA combine, unlike teammates Waters and Naz Reid who have both stated they will not be returning to school.

This now sets up LSU and coach Will Wade to run out a very similar roster to what made the Tigers so potent in 2018. The addition of five-star recruit Trendon Watford figures to plug a hole left by Reid while Smart will take over the point guard duties.

Wade and his staff still have a few open scholarships which could be used on JUCO guys like Taylor, who have worked out well the last few years.