“The only injury I really missed for was my junior football season in high school,” he remembers. “I broke my ankle and missed six weeks and told the coach I was coming back to play the playoff game, so they taped my ankle and spatted my cleat and put an ankle brace on. And I was a little hobbled, but came back after six weeks of a broken ankle. As far as baseball goes, I’ve never had anything that’s sat me out.”

Walker had never been sidelined from sports for any duration even remotely comparable to the year — including the entire 2018 season — that followed.

The Arlington, Texas, native remained with his team for their national runner-up finish before returning home for Tommy John surgery, a short summer break and a long rehabilitation process.

Adds junior pitcher Zach Hess: “Everyone’s hearts just kind of sunk into their stomachs when you saw that. Eric’s one of the hardest workers on the team. He’s a competitor. Everyone just respects the way that he goes about his business. He’s a team-first guy. I mean, it’s gonna break your heart, first off, that it’s happening to your teammate. But when Eric has the character that he has and he’s as well-respected in the locker room as he is, I think it just kind of magnifies that.”

“Omaha was one of the toughest spots to get hurt — if I had to get hurt,” he remembers. “That definitely sucked.”

Then, his 8-2 freshman campaign ended abruptly in the third inning of a College World Series game that June against Oregon State with a tear to the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

Walker wasted little time establishing himself into the rotation with veteran stars Alex Lange and Jared Poche, en route to 3.48 ERA, 78 strikeouts and 23 walks.

“Not that I wasn’t enjoying it before, but you play baseball for 17, 18 straight years, and you get it taken away from you, and it’s like, ‘Dang, I really miss this. This is tough.’ But finally, this is the last week of my throwing program, and I guess you could say it’s finally over.”

“It’s been long, and it’s been tough at times, but what’s got me through is just kind of thinking, ‘I’m gonna find that love even more for the game,’” the sophomore right-hander says. “It’s kind of given me a new perspective every day of coming to work and enjoying it.

But as the Tigers begin fall practice on Sunday, more than anything, Walker is excited to take get back to work with his teammates and take one step closer to the mound at Alex Box Stadium.

And the LSU pitcher may actually be closer to the form that made him a freshman phenom in 2017 than even he realizes.

Rather than potentially rush him back late last season, LSU and Walker remained cautious with an eye on the long-term health of a potential Major League prospect in coach Paul Mainieri’s eyes.

As frustrating as the hiatus could be at times, Walker embraced the process — even drawing praise from Hess for his “positive mindset” and “attacking rehab with a purpose — and has ultimately learned to appreciate the extended timeline.

“My process has kind of been longer than the average,” he says. “Like I talk to (senior Caleb) Gilbert. He had Tommy John in high school, and he’s throwing at four months to where I’m throwing at six months. So it’s kind of something that we took our time with just because we had the time to.

“I think that took into account just me being able to be healthier. Just, the more rest you give your arm, the healthier it’s gonna be. And I think I could’ve started earlier, and I think I would still be healthy, but I think that was the main key of at this point feeling really 100 percent. I give credit to that.”

Mainieri is visibly impressed by the early returns.

“If you didn’t know that he had had Tommy John surgery, and you watched him throw in the bullpen, you would never have thought he was injured,” the coach says with excitement. “He looks like the same Eric of two years ago: pin-point control, mixing his pitches. In bullpen session, he looks great.”

Walker remains cautious to overstate his progress, still awaiting live hitters in fall practice and ultimately against other teams in the spring.

By his own choice, he isn’t sure what speed he’s hitting on the radar at the moment.

“Going into bullpens four or five weeks ago, I told (pitching coach Alan Dunn) and all the coaches, ‘I don’t even want to know velocity. You can velo me if you want, but just don’t even tell me,’” Walker explains. “In my eyes, the ball’s coming out just as it did when I pitched my freshman year and my whole life. It’s been feeling good.

“You could probably ask someone else what my velocity is. We’ll probably see it on the board in fall practice. That’s the first time I’ll see it.”

He’s actually already close to his pre-injury strength in that regard.

“His velo’s down justthis much,” Maineiri says, holding his index finger and thumb close together. “But he hasn’t faced a hitter yet. He’s pitched limited bullpens off the mound. But as the fall progresses, I think the competitive juices will start to flow, and I think he’ll get back up to the upper 80s to 90, 91 miles per hour. And who knows, he might end up throwing harder than that because he’ll be totally pain-free.”

What has most impressed the coach thus far, though, has been the quick return of Walker’s “pin-point control.”

“Control is usually the hardest thing to come back,” Mainieri says. “It usually affects control pitchers more so than it does power arms, because usually the last thing to come back is their command. And that’s what’s so amazing to me about Eric Walker.

“He was amazing and mature beyond his years as a freshman, you’ll remember, and this is another thing that’s amazed me is that following a Tommy John surgery, he just looks like he’s picked up where he left off when he was healthy. He looks terrific.”

Says Walker: “It’s definitely something that I still feel is my strong suit. So, I still feel comfortable out there on the mound with all three pitches, so far as to say in bullpens. Who knows what happens when a live hitter gets in there.”

After nearly 16 months, he won’t have to wait much longer to find out.

“I’m under AD’s wing just like everyone else now, so it’s nice to be not on an individual plan and just kind of feel like a complete part of the team, and I’m ready to just get going, honestly,” he says. “I feel 100 percent and have no regrets coming out of rehab and throwing. I can honestly say whether I’m healthy or not going forward that I’ve done everything I can to be healthy.”

He adds: “I think fall will definitely kind of ease some nerves. It will be great to be back out there with the guys, mainly just practicing with our team. That’s the main thing I’ve missed.”

The impact Walker can have on the entire team — and particularly a slew of talented young pitchers joining the roster — can’t be overstated, Hess says.

“I don’t have any doubt that Eric’s going to come out in the spring and sort of reestablish who he was his freshman year,” Hess says. “The way that he goes about it, I think, is really going to pay dividends. And I think just having him around the team more so in a game environment and just having him in the locker room is really going to help us and a lot of young guys are going to learn a lot from Eric and how to just go about the process.”

Walker expects to get a better sense of what role he will serve on the staff as the Tigers participate in upcoming scrimmages.

Mainieri is optimistic the young leader can earn his way right back into the weekend rotation.

The way Walker has rebounded thus far has given the coach little reason to doubt.

“He looks great,” Mainieri says. “So if he continues to progress and there’s no setbacks, I can’t imagine any reason why he’s not going to jump right back into the rotation and do a phenomenal job for us.”

But whatever day of the week, inning or otherwise the situation may be, Walker is just thankful for the fast-approaching opportunity to throw his uniform back on and retake the mound.

“Definitely that first outing in the spring will be pretty big,” he says. “Probably emotional to kind of overcome it all and get back on the whole track. The fall will help as far as throwing to live hitters and getting accustomed and ready for that. But you can’t really practice in front of 12,000 in the Box on a weekend. So it’s something that you can’t really prepare for. I’ll be excited for it.”