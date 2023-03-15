LSU’s 2024 season-opener against USC in Las Vegas will be played on Sunday, Sept. 1 and be televised on ABC with a kickoff time of 6:30 p.m. CT, ESPN announced on Wednesday.

LSU and USC will meet the Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant State, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

It will be the first meeting between LSU and USC since 1984 when the Tigers beat the Trojans, 23-3, in the Coliseum in Los Angeles.

The teams have met just one other time that coming in 1979 when USC posted a 17-12 win over LSU in Tiger Stadium in what is still called one of the greatest games played in Death Valley.

LSU opens the 2023 season against Florida State in Orlando.