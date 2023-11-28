Back in June, the SEC released the home and away opponents for each team, but they didn't release the dates for the games yet. Incase you missed it or forgot, here are LSU's 2024 home and away SEC opponents:

First, there will be no more East and West divisions for the first time since 1991. Second, teams will have three permanent opponents who they will play every year. As it stands right now, LSU is set to retain their yearly matchups against Alabama, Texas A&M and Ole Miss.

With Texas and Oklahoma set to join the SEC in 2024, a lot of things are going to change within the conference.

We already know the dates for LSU's non-conference schedule for next season. The Tigers will travel to Las Vegas on September 1st to kick off the season against the USC Trojans. They will then return home for an instate battle with Nicholls on September 7th. After that, LSU will play an unknown SEC the following week before taking on UCLA and South Alabama in Death Valley in weeks four and five.

ESPN plans on releasing the dates for the entire SEC schedule sometime in December, but they released the dates of some key conference matchups this Monday.

Two of the dates announced involve the LSU Tigers. The first is LSU's matchup with Alabama, which is set for November 9th. This game has been played early in November every year for as long as I can remember. There have been some outlier years such as 2002-2006 where the teams met between the 11th and 16th, but for the most part, it's usually the first Saturday in November.

The other game announced was the Texas A&M game, and for the first time since 2013, this game will not be played on Thanksgiving weekend. Instead, the two foes will meet on October 26th. This is a big change as we normally know the Aggies will be the regular season finale every year, so it'll be interesting to see who replaces them in that game.

The Tigers have had their bye week before the Alabama game every year since 2010, so if that holds true, you can expect the three weeks span from October 26th-November 9th to look like this: